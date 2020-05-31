Future of Work Podcast: Covid-19 is driving us to new ways of working

In this week’s episode of the series sponsored by Vodafone Business, they focus on adapting – something the pandemic has forced upon many businesses.

But even aside from Covid-19, the ability to adapt is very important for a company. Many of the world’s top companies have succeeded by adapting successfully.

Take Netflix, perhaps the standout performer on the whole of Wall St over the last five years, which started out as a DVD rental service in 1997. The company recognised that streaming was the future, and was able to adapt successfully. Blockbuster, a rival that initially was far larger, could not make the transition and ended up going bust.

Apple, too, is another example. From desktop PCs, to music players, to phones, the company has a long track record of adapting its products to cater for changing consumer tastes.

Today, it is in the midst of a push into the healthcare market. The Apple Watch, for example, allows users to take an ECG of themselves. It can also detect heavy falls, and if the user doesn’t move after such a fall, the watch can call an ambulance.

But adapting comes with many challenges as well. It can involve high upfront costs, create fear among staff who might worry for their jobs, and of course, it may not ultimately be successful.

Companies such as Apple and Netflix have the luxury of big budgets, which enable them to try new things and fail without getting into financial difficulty. Smaller companies don’t always have that luxury. So whilst adapting can bring great reward, it can also be more risky.

In this episode Gavin and Jess discuss the psychology behind adapting, and whether it’s possible to coach someone into being more comfortable with business risk. They also discuss some of the best examples of Irish businesses who have adapted to the pandemic, and how companies have been able to boost their reputations by contributing to the fight against to the virus.

In part two they hear from SMEs around the country on their experience of Covid-19, and find out how the pandemic has changed their business models. They also uncover the challenges that companies have encountered along the way, in areas such as staff morale, product distribution and networking.

In part three of the episode they speak to Nik Healy from Convergent, who helps companies become more efficient through the use of digital technology. Convergent aims to create a so-called digital highway for clients, enabling them to automate manual administrative processes, and carry out transactions for customers entirely via digital systems in a way that reduces paperwork and email.

Nik gives his views and tips on topics including:

What areas represent ‘low-hanging fruit’ where companies can achieve gains without having to spend big money

Whether companies can build a state-of-the-art digital business out of a lacklustre existing system, without having to start from scratch

The importance of ensuring buy-in and digital literacy among staff

What kind of equipment and connectivity staff need

Whether digitalisation means people will lose their jobs

And whether a pandemic is the right time to embark on a reform of your organisation’s processes.

If you’re a business owner looking to become more efficient and boost your company’s use of technology, you won’t want to miss this episode.

Upcoming episodes of the Future of Work will explore:

How to keep staff motivated during this challenging time

What skills will be needed in the new era of work, and how workers can acquire them

What the office will look like in the future

What kind of connectivity networks the country will need to enable workers and companies to thrive

Episode summary

