Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Frylite aims high with a fresh approach

The cooking oil company hopes to be fully carbon neutral within the next decade

8th March, 2020
Eamon McCay of Frylite: ‘Listen to your customers, be open to change’. Picture: Pacemaker

Currently expanding with a new plant in Lisburn, Irish cooking oil company Frylite is aiming to be fully carbon neutral by 2030.

Founder Eamon McCay set up the company in 1988 when he spotted an opportunity to professionalise an industry that, at the time, tended to have poor service levels and inferior products.

In the three decades since then, Frylite has grown to become a significant supplier and collector of vegetable oils and fats to and from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Employers realising value of engaging with their workers

Nina Noonan of the Irish Management Institute says companies must do more than asking staff to fill in a feedback card once a month

Lorraine Courtney | 28 minutes ago

Bank of Ireland putting its money on Irish businesses

Bank of Ireland believes that implementing positive cultural change is a commercial imperative for any progressive business

Nikki Canavan | 28 minutes ago

Agility is crucial to survival

Sausage-maker Dover Foods has found a new lease of life by catering for ‘flexitarian’ customers with new plant-based products such as falafels, bhajis and vegetable-based burgers

Caroline Allen | 28 minutes ago