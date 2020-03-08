Frylite aims high with a fresh approach

Currently expanding with a new plant in Lisburn, Irish cooking oil company Frylite is aiming to be fully carbon neutral by 2030.

Founder Eamon McCay set up the company in 1988 when he spotted an opportunity to professionalise an industry that, at the time, tended to have poor service levels and inferior products.

In the three decades since then, Frylite has grown to become a significant supplier and collector of vegetable oils and fats to and from...