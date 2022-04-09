Subscribe Today
Forward thinking is key to a happy retirement
Jerry Moriarty, chief executive, Irish Association of Pension Funds: ‘People are joining the workforce later so have a shorter time to put aside the savings required to fund an active and happy retirement’

Commercial Reports

Forward thinking is key to a happy retirement

Proposed auto-enrolment scheme looks like the best chance to coax more people into the safety net of saving properly to ensure a more comfortable income in their golden years, say pensions experts

Sponsored Article

9th April, 2022

Pensions are a long-term savings plan, with fantastic tax savings on entry, no tax on investment growth, and a tax-free lump sum when you decide to stop working, Ian Slattery, the president of the Irish Institute of Pensions Management, said.

“While pensions tend not to be the focus of discussions with family and friends over a social occasion, we believe this is changing to a degree as employers begin to focus more on attracting and...

