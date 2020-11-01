Fortify your weakest link

2020 has seen a radical change in how organisations, particularly office-based ones, work. Early in the year this meant simply keeping the show on the road. Now though, according to John Ryan, head of cybersecurity at Arkphire, people really need to take the threat of cyber attacks seriously.

“Particularly with remote working, organisations need to have the capability to do that securely,” he said.

“When it first happened, people patched it together just to get people working. I even know of people who dismantled desktops and shipped them out to people’s homes. You’d wonder if a desktop that was sitting behind a firewall was suitable for VPN use.”

International studies have shown an explosive growth in attacks. One even found that the first six months of 2020 saw more attacks than in the whole of the previous year.

Ryan said a number of technologies could be deployed to make things safer, the first of which was designed to keep data off personal devices in the first place. “We’re a Citrix platinum partner and they’re one of the go-to solutions for remote working.”

The reason Arkphire partners with Citrix is because it is so secure: users get access to applications and data, but all the data stays in the data centre.

“You’re not transporting the documents up and down, which is good for bandwidth but also it’s more secure,” he said.

The technology also proved itself in the heat of battle: March’s lockdown transformed work, but came with little time to plan.

“We had a lot of government and other public organisations who had to move very quickly. They weren’t set up for remote working. We were able to leverage the capability of their desktop PCs to remotely log in and take control.”

It also has the advantage that all of the significant processing is done remotely, therefore the remote device does not need to be top of the line, something that matters more than ever.

“There might be one laptop in the house and suddenly it becomes the main business focus. We would say that you don’t have to go out and buy big powerful laptops. You can even buy low power or dumb terminals; that becomes much more cost effective,” he said.

Ryan said the imposition of so-called ‘level 5’ restrictions, effectively a second lockdown, has proved a shock to the system of many businesses that muddled through March and April.

Taking the long view

“I think people thought we’d all get over the hump and then things would get back to normal: the schools would open and we’d all get back to commuting.”

Of course, this is what happened. Initially at least, and Ryan could see it on the roads. “The traffic on the N11 got back to being as bad as it ever was,” he said. Then lockdown came.

The point here is that all of the technology in the world won’t fully address the security needs of a business. What they need, said Ryan, is a strategy.

“I would say [that] most organisations haven’t taken a strategic view, they took a tactical approach.”

Arkphire develops strategies by considering a business’s activity and then looking at it from four points of view: predict, prevent, detect and respond.

This allows for the development of a flexible approach focused on what actually matters: protecting the data.

“I’ve been in this industry for an awfully long time. The first solution was firewalls. Now there’s probably not an organisation in the country that doesn’t have a firewall. Then we put in e-mail protection, spam, DDoS, antivirus and so on. All these solutions built up in organisations looking at particular problems.

“I’m not saying they don’t work, but they aren’t enough to keep you secure. You need to ask where your risk areas are. So, today, first you need to assess what are the risks of remote working.”

Ryan compared a good security policy, including a plan, training and policy, to a form of insurance. “In the current environment, 40 per cent of organisations are being hit annually. It’s not worth the risk of doing without it.”

He said security need not be seen as simply a cost centre or an imposition on staff. “The message we’re trying to get out to our customers is that it becomes an enabler if it’s done right, rather than a blocker. They can very easily transition to remote working, or to the cloud, if they have the security in place.”