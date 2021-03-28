Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Focus On: UL steps into the gap in supply-chain training

The University of Limerick offers a diverse range of programmes in supply chain ranging from certificates to doctorates, many available to pursue part-time while working

Lorraine Courtney
28th March, 2021
Focus On: UL steps into the gap in supply-chain training
Participants in UL supply-chain programmes are provided with an excellent knowledge of the appropriate theories and concepts as well as their practical application within the sector

Supply chains exist for every product and service that we consume, directly or indirectly, said Yvonne Delaney, director of the management development unit at Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick (UL).

“Supply chain management within an organisation spans a very broad range of activities. It is truly an end-to-end process.

“It begins with the sourcing of the raw materials, the transport of these to the manufacturing site. Within the manufacturing environment it encompasses all...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Doyle, managing director, and Mary Mullins, business development manager, Baku

Expansion at Rosslare Europort will change the face of European freight

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 1 hour ago

Focus On: Unsung heroes of the logistics lifeline

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 1 hour ago

Why strengthening cyber resilience is essential for successful cloud-first adoption

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 1 hour ago
Alastair Campbell, Writer, Communicator &amp; Strategist

Rethinking the concept of sustainability

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1