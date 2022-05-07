Fighting fraud in the era of networked banking

The legal liability faced by banks in circumstances of fraud suffered by customers is at best opaque. A rapidly evolving area, the current ‘Quincecare’ legal principles go back to 1992, but are only now being put to the test in our interconnected era of electronic payments.

Stephen O’Connor, dispute resolution partner at Leman Solicitors, said the question is a complex one, and is being answered on a case-by-case basis. Like many elements of the law, it comes down to a question of balancing rights, he said.

Ronan McGoldrick, dispute resolution partner with Leman Solicitors said that the question remains open, but that banks need to understand the principles, even if those principles are currently being reviewed.

Some cases seem easy to answer, at least on the surface, but others can be unclear.

“Consider this scenario: a customer uses a public wifi network to make a money transfer in a café and as a consequence their computer is hacked. What if the hacker then fraudulently directs the customer’s bank to transfer money or convinces the customer to transfer money? Who is liable? It’s this type of scenario that regulations and case law in recent years have sought to address,” McGoldrick said.

O’Connor said that there are generally three main scenarios when a bank could face liability: one is negligence on the part of the bank by failing to perform its duty of care, the second is breach of trust or fiduciary duty, and the third is the implied duty for banks to discover where a customer’s orders are dishonestly given.

“A bank needs to be aware that an instruction to transfer money could be an instruction to commit fraud,” O’Connor said.

Currently, the courts in England and Wales are the most active in creating jurisprudence which may in time be authority for the banks.

The Quincecare principles require a bank to exercise “reasonable skill and care” when executing the customer’s instructions. Therefore, there could be a breach if there are reasonable grounds for believing a payment instruction is a fraudulent instruction. This duty is assessed against the objective standard of the ordinary prudent banker.

The original intention was that such a duty would strike a fair balance between placing too burdensome an obligation on banks to the detriment of necessary commercial banking activities and the need to protect customers against fraud.

“Where the courts in England and Wales stand currently, is that the bank’s duty to execute a payment is not absolute; it remains in tension with its duty of care to the customer,” McGoldrick said.

In Ireland, banks are operating within a regulatory framework on the one hand and evolving case law on the other.

“It’s obviously not an ideal situation,” McGoldrick said.

“What is the bank supposed to do? And to what extent can it be proactive,” McGoldrick said. “One possible option is for a bank to expressly contract out of the duties imposed on it by Quincecare. But having done so the bank would have to wait for the inevitable court challenge which will determine the legality of that.”

Ultimately, globally, the future of banking is clearly digital, and this means a deeper approach to fraud detection will be an issue for banks, as it will be for other financial institutions. For instance, crypto currency fraud presents a new and daunting frontier. In 2021, crypto fraud cost the global economy US$21 billion (approx. €19.9 billion). That figure will only increase and significantly so.

Technology has a significant role to play and banks are using progressively more advanced artificial intelligence to detect suspicious transactions.

“It’s not being used necessarily to look directly at individual transactions, but to look at the broader behaviour of the customer. Banks have invested heavily in AI and data driven techniques generally and specifically in payments, as have other financial institutions,” said McGoldrick.

“Banks still do need to be alive to the kinds of payment instructions or requests that should raise red flags,” he said.

“Will the Quincecare duty be applicable in Ireland? Will the duty expand over time as it has since its inception in England and Wales? The jurisprudence that has arisen in England and Wales is still not settled. Many of the decisions have been a result of banks attempting to strike out a claim, but the court, or courts of appeal, say it needs to go to trial for clarification on what steps a bank needs to comply with. The future is still unclear, but there is a significant burden on banks,” O’Connor said.