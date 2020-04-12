Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fields of gold

National Dairy Council chief executive Zoë Kavanagh explains why the Irish dairy industry is a world leader

12th April, 2020
6
Shreelane in Leap, Co Cork: Irish dairy products have the quality guarantee of a grass-based, family-farmed and outdoor-grazing system. Picture: Clare Keogh

The image of Ireland as a land of lush green hills is known the world over, but that green grass of ours is also a linchpin of one of our most respected industries: dairy.

Ireland’s reputation for excellent dairy produce sees us exporting €4 billion-worth of product annually, and the spend within our own economy is a massive €3.8 billion per annum. To put that another way, for every €1 of dairy exports, 90 per...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

In a time of crisis, the importance of ESG keeps growing and changing

Job one is taking care of employees right now; when Covid-19 subsides, sustainability will be the next step, says Ann Prendergast of State Street Global Advisors

Siobhán Maguire | 3 hours ago

Guidelines for pensions schemes

The Covid-19 crisis has created significant challenges for pensions scheme trustees, sponsoring employers and for the pensions industry. The Pensions Authority has provided advice on how to deal with the most immediate issues

Siobhán Maguire | 4 hours ago

Pensions are safe in the hands of their trustees

Siobhán Maguire | 4 hours ago