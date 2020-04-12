Fields of gold

The image of Ireland as a land of lush green hills is known the world over, but that green grass of ours is also a linchpin of one of our most respected industries: dairy.

Ireland’s reputation for excellent dairy produce sees us exporting €4 billion-worth of product annually, and the spend within our own economy is a massive €3.8 billion per annum. To put that another way, for every €1 of dairy exports, 90 per...