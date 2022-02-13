Family businesses hold firm, but must not be excluded from state supports

Family business owners need support as they face serious disruption from the pandemic and inflationary pressures in the costs of doing business, according to Neil McDonnell, chief executive of Isme.

We are only a couple of weeks into 2022 and it is already shaping up to be another challenging year for Ireland’s family businesses. Rampant inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and worker shortages continue. But family-owned companies tend to have above-average defensive characteristics that allow them...