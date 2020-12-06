Family business roots its business development in Co Carlow

From a father-and-son business to a husband-and-wife team, Cullen Nurseries’ key to success has been a family effort, with a little help from their Local Enterprise Office (LEO), in Co Carlow.

“In 2009, the business expanded to its present 11-acre site in Hacketstown and Cullen Nurseries was born,” Robert Cullen said. Today, the Department of Agriculture-approved nursery sells and delivers plants directly to homeowners, farmers, equestrian centres, and community groups across the country.

...