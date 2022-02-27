Facing regulation with innovation

Financial institutions come in all shapes and sizes, from banks that sit astride the globe to the small and specialist insurance brokers, and while they might appear to have little in common, they do share one characteristic: regulation.

“Financial regulation and compliance is a broad area, and we see it as our job to help the institutions navigate it,” said Ronan McGoldrick, who leads Leman’s financial services dispute resolution team, which assists clients with regulation and compliance.

Leman Solicitors’ clients include banks, funds, insurance companies and entities, fintechs and other regulated entities for whom it provides a range of advisory services around regulatory compliance, as well as owning the specialist legal technology company LexTech.

Stephen O'Connor, partner in the financial services disputes resolution team at Leman, said that some institutions do feel pressured by regulation, but the reality was it needed to be dealt with, and it was only going to increase.

“We’re fully aware that some clients would call it over-regulation, but it’s one of those trends that is only going to intensify”.

This is because regulation is there to protect the integrity of the banks and wider economy, he said, as well as to deal with a range of hot button political issues, such as money laundering, terrorism financing and consumer and data protection.

McGoldrick said that, historically, financial services had been a rather conservative industry, but it has had to innovate to deal with a lot of regulation and compliance.

“That is where we're seeing a lot of innovation: secure customer authentication and partnering with RegTechs, for instance. If you can try and imagine the number of regulated entities and the number of customers they have to on-board, it becomes an impossibly labour-intensive process product, unless you use data-driven techniques or AI,” he said.

Burdens across the board

The amount of reviewable material for larger regulated entities, including financial institutions, is significant.

Each week, regulation and compliance executives could expect over 100 sources that have potential regulatory impact. Each business line would need to assess whether it was applicable and then be reviewed by a senior member of the team, including legal whether in-house or external counsel.

For Leman, digitisation and digitalisation is a key answer in solving this, but human oversight remained essential. AI and data-driven techniques are creating cost-efficient and more effective ways to deal with such burdens, but human interaction and oversight is still critical.

McGoldrick and O’Connor agree that the role of the law firm has changed.

“Historically the law firm simply advised the client on how to react. That progressed to advising the client on how to anticipate. Now we partner with our clients using innovative proprietary and third-party technology solutions to meet compliance problems in an ever-changing regulatory landscape.”

Interestingly, the regulatory burden is felt in different ways, by different kinds and sizes of business.

“An insurance broker won't have the same number of compliance requirements, but they also won’t have the same resources,” O’Connor said.

In that sense, the burden may balance out, but it remains a burden.

“A large organisation may look at AI or data-driven techniques in conjunction with in-house or external counsel, but a smaller one may need external counsel to assist them,” he said.

What was important to understand, he said, is that the burden of regulation is across the board.

“You might think the greatest impact will be on a global financial bank with tens of thousands of employees, but, in fact, we see that the balance is the same no matter what size you are, no matter what resources you have,” he said.

O’Connor said that one thing was certain: the burying of heads in the sand is not an option.

“Regulation is not going to fall away, in fact it's really only going to increase: look at data protection and how that has developed,” he said.