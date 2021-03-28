Expansion at Rosslare Europort will change the face of European freight

DFDS’s recent expansion of its Rosslare-Dunkerque ferry routes and Rosslare Europort’s Free Port Masterplan are game-changing innovations that will change the face of trade between Ireland and mainland Europe. That’s according to Baku GLS, a leading international transport business headquartered in Wexford.

“The European supply chain is evolving at a pace we haven’t seen in years – and it’s right that Rosslare plays a pivotal role in the new...