Employers realising value of engaging with their workers

Employee engagement is finally taking centre stage in the business world and, according to Nina Noonan of the Irish Management Institute, this is because employers are realising the critical role it can play in attracting and retaining staff.
“One of the key challenges facing many companies is retaining qualified employees, and employee engagement is a key factor in retaining valued staff,” said Noonan, who is programme director for the Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership at the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team