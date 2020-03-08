Employers need to step up on workplace wellness

The idea of workplace wellness has risen to prominence in recent years as a means for employers to engage, motivate and, ultimately, care for their employees.

As Paul Hall sees it, however, not all employers are equal when it comes to truly embracing the concept.

“Unfortunately, many organisations still see wellness programmes as ‘tick the box’ initiatives,” said Hall, who is head of the Pursuits Centre of Excellence (PCoE) at Deloitte Ireland....