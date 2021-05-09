Employees will now expect the right to disconnect

With the onset of the pandemic last year, employment lawyers saw an immediate and dramatic increase in work, said Marc Fitzgibbon, head of employment law at Lavelle Partners.

“There was a rush of enquiries relating to lay-offs, and short-time working. The government acted quickly by implementing legislation to put supports such as the TWSS and PUP in place and later EWSS and government loans, grants and schemes. The Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19)...