Embracing the convenience of the cloud

New food offerings and new forecourt offerings: size and customer experience are things that go together, and the direction of travel for convenience stores is more and better service. Behind this is a technology play, one that allows convenience stores and forecourts to compete with the larger multiples.

Speaking having just attended the National Convenience Show at the Birmingham NEC in Britain, Ray Ryan, chief executive of Envisage, said that the cloud offered transformative opportunities to the sector.

“What the convenience store retailer was [previously] really dependent on was the software that was coming from the ePoS [electronic point-of-sale] providers. That at least allowed them to jump in,” he said.

Naturally, large supermarkets were able to invest in developing and deploying technology platforms themselves, but this option is not open to independent retailers.

Companies such as Envisage, part of the Noledge Group, have changed this with offerings like Connections, a cloud-based platform that allows retailers to streamline their business administrative processes and provide accurate real-time information with the aim of improving business performance.

“Most of the tech at the convenience store level is at on-prem level. To bring that to the cloud is taking quite a long time, but there is a push and a pull driving it on,” said Ryan.

While we have seen in-store tech such as self-checkouts, Ryan said that back-office functions can be addressed, modernised and transformed, too.

Envisage’s goal is to ask retailers to look at the paper trail, from supplier audits, through to delivery dockers, to the shelf, and right through to invoices.

“Look at how many people touch that paper. This is where you make efficiencies and this is where you can save money,” he said.

One concrete example is in stock deliveries, an area where shops are making losses but suffer from bureaucratic processes should they wish to claim back. Envisage’s Connections software has the ability to automatically capture the difference between a delivery and the order, Ryan said.

“Quantity, price, whatever it is our software spots the exception and hands it back to the supplier’s CRM [customer relationship management] system,” he said.

As things stand, many retailers never make the claim or, if they do, have a long wait for reimbursement.

“They pay on direct debit, so if it’s wrong they pay for it and have to wait on credit notes. Often, they didn't pursue them at all. If they only had the time, that is additional margin they could capture,” said Ryan.

It also drives wider efficiencies in administration, such as connecting the nominal ledger of the accounts to the point of sale and to invoicing compiling from the central supplier.

The goal is to provide not only real-time sales data, but detailed analysis of costs.

“They can see sales by department very quickly, but at the same time they also have all of the costs of the sales, so they can see the profitability of each department,” said Ryan.

Post-pandemic, retail is operating in a changed world, said Ryan, and having demonstrated to customers that convenience stores are there for them with both a wide range of goods and services including click-and-collect, shops should now focus on making their back-office functions more efficient.

“The Covid-19 experience for the local corner store guy was that they gathered new customers in the door. Those customers now realise: ‘Oh, they do stock that’,” he said.

Naturally, retailers know what makes them money, but they don't always know what costs them money.

“Our focus is very much in the back office. They already get good analysis from the ePoS providers. What we try to do is expand their view. Take the deli counter as an example: what had been going on is they made the food, sold it, and got a report from the ePoS saying: ‘Deli sold X amount this week.’ But what was the payroll? How much electricity was used in that area? Our ability to get the cost side under control gives a real advantage,” Ryan said.

In other words, convenience stores can, with the right technology, take a 360-degree view of their business.

“More and more, retailers are starting to think less about being a retailer and instead about being a business,” said Ryan.