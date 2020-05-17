Sunday May 17, 2020
Embrace the ‘new norms’ in the workplace and opportunity will follow

Employers are getting ready to reopen workplaces and, with careful planning and an understanding of the rules, it can be business as usual, writes Siobhán Maguire

17th May, 2020
Karen Killalea, partner and head of the employment team at Maples and Calder LLP

It wasn’t that long ago that GDPR and the protection of data and privacy dominated employment law discussions in businesses across the country. In the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, a new priority has taken over – how to make the workplace a healthy and safe environment for everyone.

Karen Killalea, partner and head of the employment team at Maples and Calder LLP, the Maples Group’s law firm, said the focus on...

