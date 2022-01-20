eHealth in its many guises, is trusted and accepted by patients

What's your name and what position do you hold?

Thomas Sharkey, Public Sector Healthcare Lead at AWS

What are your day to day responsibilities?

I work with our healthcare customers and partners to ensure they get as much from their AWS relationship as possible as they transform healthcare to ultimately deliver better patient outcomes.

What is your professional background?

I’ve been in IT for 20 years, specifically in the infrastructure software space working with public and private sector organisations in the US, Ireland, and EMEA on their data protection, compliance and disaster recovery capabilities. I find the work really enjoyable and that the ‘people’ and ‘process’ elements of technology delivery are always the most interesting!

What will the impact of COVID-19 be on health spending?

Will health outcomes deteriorate after the virtual shutdown in “elective” procedures, and what are the lessons? That’s a very interesting question and as the misquoted Chairman Mao quote relays - “it’s too soon to say!” Obviously COVID-19 response measures have increased spending hugely in an area where no expense was expected, what that will mean for health outcomes is unclear. What I would suggest is that our health service needs to use new technology fully, and in the most flexible way, to enable rapid response to whatever situation presents itself…pandemic or cyberattack. Both, unfortunately, are features of 21 century life.

What lessons have we learned for the next crisis?

I’m not sure what lessons we’ve learned…I can only talk for myself! In summary I would say - Bi Ullamh, the scout’s motto, - have a plan. Corona was a shock to the general population….globally…but not to experts in this field, they called this out (of course they weren’t listened to as talk of impending doom and the need for a ‘pandemic lockdown’ are not easy messages to land with politicians and the public). So for the future I hope we’ve learned that society needs to look outside of the ‘day to day’ to ensure we understand, as much as possible, what are the real top priorities for society during these type of events, who are the most vulnerable, what are the possible negative impacts of actions taken to resolve an unforeseen issue, and are they worth it? A great learning from this crisis is that we, as a country, are very willing to work together to deliver solutions at great speed. New technology is a real enabler of collaboration and innovation, as well as often being the basis of the ultimate solution itself, we know that; let’s plan for greater use of new technology in good times and bad.

What opportunities will emerge out of the current crisis and eventual recovery for transforming health care?

I think it’s clear that eHealth in its many guises, is trusted and accepted by patients. This is very relevant to the reforms suggested by the Slaintecare report. For example in most cases the public are fine with certain care being delivered via telehealth services. This supports the pivot away from secondary care to care in the community. I can see overwhelming acceptance by the public and clinicians, of new technology to assist with healthcare provision. Due to the need for immediate change brought on by COVID the rate of adoption of new solutions post crisis will increase. The scale of the various outcomes are uncertain but I am confident they will be very positive.

What will the healthcare experience look like by the end of this decade?

Ask me in 8 years’ time! Good question but hard to answer given the rate of technical change. It’s hard to know if our ambulance staff will be deployed via a ‘hoverboard’ á la Back to the Future or suffering through the same traffic we have today, (actually health drones may well be a thing soon…there is a project funded by Innovation Fund Denmark, investigating how and when drone technology may be used in the future by emergency services). A more likely scenario though for Ireland is that improvements in data collection and the use of data will have a great impact on the healthcare experience by the end of the decade. Electronic health records will facilitate the sharing of a patient’s previous diagnoses, medication history and outcomes. The sharing of these will be very useful as patients move from acute to community care. I think it would be great to have full transparency of patient records…for patients, so that they feel more involved in their treatment. A national system for providing patients access to their health information through a digital portal would be fantastic.

Trends suggest that, as a country, we’ll see an increasing number of people develop long term chronic conditions. However, increasingly the developments in genomics and molecular biology over the past two decade are moving healthcare treatment away from an emphasis on managing disease to focusing on predicting and pre-empting disease. These give clinicians the ability to provide the customised medical care that has the greatest potential to optimise outcomes for patients (perhaps also delivering this care to patients at home via drones :)

