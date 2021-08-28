Educational print peering into the future of work

Few environments are as challenging for IT as education, and few areas of IT are as challenging as print. While print volumes have reduced in absolute terms as a result of hybrid working during the lockdowns – Keypoint Intelligence expects office print volume to have dropped by 4.9 per cent in western Europe between now and 2024 – overall print value has increased, and complex hybrid environments require easier management of multiple remote devices.

In this regard, the education sector is no different; where it is different, however, is how printing occurs: rapid bursts of high-volume activity, which can be taxing on both machinery and networks, are common, for instance.

Both teaching staff and students are working to deadline to produce worksheets, reports and more, placing the printer at the centre of the modern classroom experience.

No environment in education is more challenging than special needs education, where the print devices themselves can be a barrier to inclusion. As a result, when Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board (DDLETB) sought to renew its print contract it worked to transform printers from a barrier to a supporter of students.

The challenge was to turn the device from a source of frustration into an enticing learning experience for students with a wide range of abilities and individual challenges.

"We support students from primary to further education and therefore have students within a wide range of age and abilities, some of whom may also have literacy issues," said Frances Gibson, development officer at DDLETB.

More than just installing printers and supplying consumables, the project’s goals were threefold, she said: firstly, to prepare students for their future education and working life by integrating the most advanced tools and techniques into the classroom.

Secondly, to facilitate flexibility in teaching methods by adding to the technology being used in the classroom to make learning more personalised, adaptive, skills-based and fun.

Finally, to allow for greater differentiation, individualised learning and enhanced student experience – generating visual materials which can be printed, scanned or emailed for individual use, supporting creativity and skills development.

John Jones, commercial manager at managed print specialists IPS, said the company tendered by reimagining the entire print journey rather than just looking at the technology of the cloud or even print itself.

This meant, instead of taking accessibility and inclusion as a tick box procedure, looking at the user experience and reimagining it, from labelling to the device user interface itself.

“We tried to do a walk up to the printer, and we wrapped the printer so that C, S, P, copy, scan and print were visible on the devices and as the user came closer it would be replicated on the screen,” said Jones.

“We have students who use headphones a lot because it's their safe space, so when they plug them in voice activation would kick in. It's nigh on impossible to cover all scenarios, but the general feel of the machine is something that can be considered.”

This puts another kind of learning at the centre of the contract, with IPS learning and adapting its solution based on real-world experiences.

“Because it's a cloud system, we can design and redesign that screen remotely,” Jones said.

Gibson said that DDLETB worked from where students already were, but that this itself demanded a closer look as things that seem simple often turn out to have unintended consequences: for example, the needs of users with colour vision deficiency (CVD) have to be taken into account.

"We decided to use PlayStation-style icons on the printer control panel as they may be familiar to many students, and then we realised the colours weren't right, they needed to be adjusted for colour vision deficiency," she said.

Beyond education

The solutions IPD and DDLETB developed are intended to increase inclusion in the classroom, but Gibson said they could have a wider, and longer, impact. Technology and office skills learned in school and college have a direct relationship with employability, after all.

“We talk about young people as digital natives, but do they have the skills for education? If we’re really going to talk about lifelong learning then we need to talk about long-term skills for the workplace,” she said.

“I've always been a firm believer in technology as being pivotal in education. It's so important that students get that experience as it allows them to have a full life, and to settle into the workplace,” she said.

IPS has installed around 800 devices for DDLETB, a combination of high-volume A4 mono and colour as well as multifunction devices (MFDs), Jones said.

“It’s supported by Lexmark’s award-winning Cloud Infrastructure that removes the need for local print servers and drivers,” he said.

This itself has accessibility implications as it means print jobs can be submitted from any device, including phones and tablets, via a dashboard-style portal.

“We see job submission methodology as being really critical. I hope we change people’s mindsets; we always want to support people who select File, Print the traditional way, but the second way is you open the Lexmark cloud portal and drop your documents in. The third way is what we call email print; this completely avoids drivers,” said Jones.

IPS’s close relationship with manufacturer Lexmark has meant that the project’s goals were fed upstream, where they were met with interest.

“Lexmark is very interested in this from a manufacturer point of view. Believe me, they're all ears: the print industry knows that it needs to change,” said Jones.

Gibson said that this flexibility helped her during the lockdowns.

“On a personal level, it has really enhanced my workflow, particularly working from home: if I need something printed in high quality I can send it to the Lexmark cloud, and when I next go into the office it's there and ready to print,” she said.

Jones said that, as the print solution is cloud-based, this means further change can and will come in response to need as well as technology driving new possibilities.

“We’re now using Office 365 to scan directly to OneDrive, simplifying the workload in a way that’s consistent with what people do every day. That's a global change we can implement in minutes,” he said.

Beyond DDLETB and, indeed, education, Jones said that print’s newfound flexibility means it is enjoying a renaissance.

“What we’re doing with Lexmark cloud is bringing print back to the centre of the ICT strategy of an organisation,” he said.

Gibson said that the flexibility of IPS’s cloud solution means that DDLETB will be keeping an eye on how users respond, but instead of problems being worked around they will be fixed.

“The next step will be when the students come in, and no doubt there will be kinks that we haven’t thought of that will come to light,” she said.