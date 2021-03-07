Driving sustainability in Irish business for more than 20 years

Addressing carbon emissions is a golden opportunity to make Irish businesses more resilient and successful in the long term, Tomas Sercovich, chief executive, Business in the Community Ireland, said.

“There is a sense of urgency right now. We are still not doing enough. The recent Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) annual lecture highlighted the reduction in emissions because of Covid. But we need to achieve 7 per cent every year, as outlined in the Programme for...