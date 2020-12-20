Subscribe Today
Log In
‘Dreamers, tech ninjas and doers’ take top spot

Commercial Reports

‘Dreamers, tech ninjas and doers’ take top spot

Cork-based machine vision and artificial intelligence company Everseen jumped into the Fast 50 in the top spot. Supporting retail, next year can only get better for its technology platform

Sponsored Article

20th December, 2020

It’s one thing to qualify for the Fast 50, it’s quite another to win it in your first year – and yet that is just what Blackpool, Co Cork-based Everseen has done.

The company may have shot out of nowhere as far as outsiders are concerned, but chief executive Alan O’Herlihy said the artificial intelligence (AI) company has been growing and producing unmatched returns for its customers over the last number of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Anya Cummins, partner and head of Deloitte private and M&amp;A Advisory partner

Coming together: why tech sector leads the pack in age of connectivity

Commercial Reports BP Sponsored 1 hour ago
Vicki Reynolds, chief technology officer, i3PT

Social conscience drives better solutions for i3PT

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 1 hour ago
David Shanahan, partner, Deloitte, and programme leader, Fast 50 Ireland: ‘It gives companies a great boost, the recognition’

Celebrating extraordinary growth that points to a very promising 2021

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Sašo Eržen, head of medical software development, Comtrade Digital Services

Sponsored: Connected health: Point of care testing can transform the patient experience

Commercial Reports BP Sponsored 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1