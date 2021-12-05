Discover endless grilling possibilities this Christmas
Give your loved ones the gift of great barbecuing this year
Sponsored Article
In the mood for something a little different this Christmas? Weber, the world’s leading barbecue brand, has perfect recipes to help spice up your festive feast – and give you a little more oven space on the big day – plus gifts to make the grill lover in your life swoon.
Weber’s signature Christmas turkey
Serves 8-10
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Eighth edition of Property Summit captures a changing industry
‘A sector in flux’ was the theme of the event, which took place online on December 1
A Simply Better seasonal feast
Food&Wine editor Gillian Nelis picks her favourite products from this year’s Dunnes Stores Simply Better Christmas collection
A taste of Christmas
The Dunnes Stores Simply Better collection has a well-deserved reputation for award-winning food and drink. Behind the scenes it also champions small Irish producers, helping them grow while doing what they do best
Christmas Day Wine Pairings
As we head into the festivities and hopefully return to a bigger family celebration with family and friends this year, keep things relaxed with classic wine recommendations from Lynne Coyle, Master of Wine and wine director at O’Briens Wines.