Directors’ compliance statements must include environmental issues
KPMG’s director of legal services has called for directors’ compliance statements to include compliance with environmental law and introduce an obligation for directors to have regard to the environmental impact of a company’s activities
Directors’ compliance statements should be expanded to include compliance with environmental law and climate action, Michael Moore, director of legal services with KPMG, said.
“The Companies Act 2014 has had a very positive impact on reorganisations and structuring, but should be updated to incorporate green concerns,” he said.
The comprehensive act consolidates all existing Irish company law into 17 schedules. It was the largest reform of company law the state has seen in...
