Dining out on technology

The food service industry is in the midst of a significant change, from restaurants offering delivery and click and collect, to quick-service providers expanding their offerings and value proposition.

Captiva POS, which provides integrated ordering, point of sale (PoS) and payments provision software to the industry, has an eagle’s eye view of the sector and has responded by expanding its cloud-based software and hardware solutions for the industry.

“We are always developing new technologies. We don't stay still, because the business we’re in just keeps evolving: it seems there is always a new start-up just around the corner focusing-in on a small part of the business,” Eddie Carty, co-founder, Captiva POS, said.

In practice, this means both responding to and anticipating customers’ needs, he said.

“At Captiva, we see ourselves as the heart of the business, and we always get our clients coming to us asking us to do new things”.

Captiva’s software handles ordering, whether online or via a table QR code, and integrates with payment systems from both BOIPA and Payzone, meaning the order and transaction are kept together, ensuring the restaurant never loses an order in the system.

“Our clients don’t have to rely on staff to do a double entry on orders,” Carty said.

The savings in time alone are significant, as it all adds up.

“We talk about seconds, not minutes: can we knock 30 seconds off an order to you? That gives you a half an hour or hour back in your day,” he said.

Costs, too, are low, as Captiva POS’s cloud platform is subscription-based.

“We don’t try to make revenue on credit card payments, so we can get that cost right down on transactions,” Carty said.

Those doing the ordering also see benefits: orders can be tracked from the moment they are placed to arrival in the kitchen to final delivery.

“We’ve integrated the ordering process into our Captiva Cloud app so the customer, without having to understand it themselves, gets updates back to them directly,” Carty said.

*

Changing tastes

Just as orders grew during the pandemic, including for establishments that had never offered deliveries, the post-lockdown era has seen technology drive table service orders.

Carty said that this was an area where the technology was set to grow.

“The next phase of credit card ordering is that you will be able to scan QR code and we’ve already given that to our customers. People can see the menu and then make the order immediately,” he said.

While some companies sell a one-off QR code scanning app that leads the customer to a PDF replica of a paper menu, Captiva’s system is fully interactive.

“We put in the train tracks that handle everything, and we wrote our software on top of that. We have two-way communications built in to ours. We don’t request the consumer downloads an app; it goes to a mobile website that works with every phone,” Carty said.

The next step for Captiva is expanding the offering of the business. To new sites, of course, but Carty said the real goal was trying to innovate and provide new services.

“The next frontier is to have a fully integrated business where restaurants are not reliant on a whole series of applications and platforms, such as one for handheld orders, one for stock control. Over the next year or two that will become a one-stop stop and that’s what we’re focusing on,” he said.

A growing working relationship with delivery operators such as Just Eat and Deliveroo makes sense as the change in how deliveries are organised allows restaurants to focus on their core business: making sure that good, hot food is arriving.

Carty said that this was essential as tastes were changing and demands growing.

“We are ordering out more, but the customers are much more discerning. It’s all for nothing if the food isn't excellent, because you’re only getting one chance at it,” he said.