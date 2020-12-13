Subscribe Today
Commercial Reports

Destination Carlow town: Keeping it in the family

It hasn’t been the easiest year for Irish businesses, but in Carlow town, community camaraderie and a fighting spirit through generations has given the shopping district a continued energy

Siobhán Maguire
13th December, 2020
From left: Mairead Garvan, EBS Carlow; Ed Cahill, Tully’s Bar; Carmel Reddy, Reddy’s Bar; Ken Tucker, Douglas Jewellers; Dymphna Bramley & Pat Bramley, Bramley’s Jewellers; Joe Tully, Tully’s Travel; Stuart Bramley, Bramley’s Jewellers

Take a walk in Carlow town this week and you will see an Irish town buzzing with life. Stores which had to close until earlier this month are alive again with the chatter of shoppers delighted to have their local town open for business again. Business owners have a renewed sense of community, having helped one another through this difficult year.

It is no wonder then that Tullow Street, once again Carlow’s traditional shopping thoroughfare...

