Saturday March 28, 2020
Desperate times call for desperate measures, says UCD’s Brennan

As Covid-19 takes its toll on businesses, Niamh Brennan, founder of the UCD Centre for Corporate Governance in the UCD Michael Smurfit School of Business, advises against kneejerk reactions. Siobhán Maguire reports

27th March, 2020
Professor Niamh Brennan, founder of the UCD Centre for Corporate Governance in the UCD Michael Smurfit School of Business

Saving the life of the company is the number one item on the agenda of corporate boards as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. That’s according to Niamh Brennan, Michael MacCormac Professor of Management at University College Dublin and founder/academic director of the UCD Centre for Corporate Governance at the UCD Michael Smurfit School of Business.

As businesses globally feel the effects of Covid-19, Brennan said that taking seemingly ruthless decisions now may ultimately...

