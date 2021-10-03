Designing a country fit for the future

Engineers are at the coalface of designing projects that shape society.

Every time you turn on a tap, flush a toilet, use a road or greenway, or even flick a light switch, engineers have been involved in delivering these facilities, as David McHugh, the president of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Ireland (ACEI) points out.

The ACEI, founded in 1938 is a voluntary, self-regulatory professional body representing the business and professional interests of firms...