Designing a country fit for the future
Engineering body ACEI is focusing on balancing regional growth, developing vital transport infrastructure and adapting design to mitigate climate change
Engineers are at the coalface of designing projects that shape society.
Every time you turn on a tap, flush a toilet, use a road or greenway, or even flick a light switch, engineers have been involved in delivering these facilities, as David McHugh, the president of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Ireland (ACEI) points out.
The ACEI, founded in 1938 is a voluntary, self-regulatory professional body representing the business and professional interests of firms...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pension investing made simple
Target date funds are typically the best investment strategies for most people planning for retirement, because they provide a diversified mix of equities and fixed income that rebalances over time
New rules will see pension providers improve compliance
EU directive and government reform plan will see greater protection for those saving for retirement
Gear-shift on pensions will ensure golden years stay bright
Two major changes coming down the line are the raising of the age of retirement and a move towards more sustainable investment
Make it your business to invest in an exit strategy
Instead of ploughing everything into your firm, consider splitting investment risk and cutting tax exposure by building up your pension fund