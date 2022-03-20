Demystifying cyber security with the experts

As the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, advances in machine-to-machine (M2M) technology and machine learning have led to radical changes in operations technology (OT).

Factories with inherent automation are realising benefits in the form of predictive maintenance and improvements to machine life, quality and volume throughput. However, many enterprises depend on a complex mix of legacy OT and connected technology that has created a security gap.

This has led to factories retrofitting solutions to integrate with legacy systems. With the accelerated adoption of industrial IoT (IIoT) and connected IoT devices, companies are facing a growing need for security protections that ensure seamless operations and avoid the risks of cyber breaches. This means legacy OT systems must be fortified with security extensions to ensure continuity of operations and avoid downtime due to security attacks.

The Cyber Expo & Conference Ireland event will host a panel of experts discussing the cyber security challenges for our OT systems.

The OT session will be hosted by Paul Hearns, technology content strategist, presenter, facilitator, journalist and commentator; and will include insights from Armis, Oleson and Flowmon.

Armis provides an agentless, enterprise-class, passive and cloud-based solution to protect managed, unmanaged, OT, IT, IIoT and IoT devices. The company serves hundreds of global enterprises across 165 countries with 300 deployments. As OT elements cannot involve agents nor can they be scanned, which otherwise would cause the device to stop working, Armis takes a passive approach for discovery and threat detection.

Armis has showcased referenceable case studies where it has replaced point solution vendors in accounts across different industries (such as manufacturing, semiconductor and FMCG). Moreover, Armis is often employed by the OT equipment vendors such as SCADA and PLC device manufacturers to manage their own production environments.

Oleson is a technology strategy and transformation practice uniquely focused on IT/OT systems in manufacturing operations, with a particular strength in regulated life sciences manufacturing. Its strength is in taking a full system view and understanding the complex relationships between manufacturing operations, business continuity, IT infrastructure, compliance and system lifecycle planning.

Flowmon enables application and network visibility across datacentre, private or hybrid cloud environment, providing you with a holistic overview of your entire estate, detailed insights for troubleshooting and maximum operational stability.

Application security

Another session happening at the Cyber Expo & Conference Ireland event this year will host a panel of experts discussing the cyber security challenges for our business applications. It’s hard to state just how crucial apps are to our day-to-day lives. From work to play and everything else in-between, apps are the format in which we digest and interact with services, and all follow the same format. Easy on the front end for anyone to use, yet hiding behind in the back end are serious complexities.

The expectations are to deliver more than ever, apps are developed, released and updated faster than ever now, and while the speed of development has increased, the security element has struggled to keep up.

The ever-shrinking timeframe between development and release as well as security’s struggles to keep up is something the panel’s lead facilitator Uleska CTO Gary Robinson has noticed during his 20+ years in the industry.

“Software, especially over the last five years, has really accelerated, but security hasn’t,” he said. “A lot of the talk in the world of security and software is all about how we can we get these security assurance checks to fit into that fast-paced cycle model.”

“Almost a type of cultural shift has happened in software engineering where the devs are now in charge. Security is usually the kid who is telling everyone what they can’t do and is never liked.”

The session will feature speakers from Checkmarx, Immersive Labs and Kemp.

Checkmarx has been a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing four years in a row. It balances the needs of the entire organisation, from DevSecOps to CISOs, delivering seamless security from the start and throughout the entire SDLC.

Immersive Labs builds resilience across every risk point in the organisation, from cyber security, developers and executives to cloud teams – keeping them relevant to breaking threats.

Kemp offers the most capable solutions for load balancing, network performance monitoring and network detection and response to ensure applications are always-on and network issues are resolved before they become a problem.

With the Expo set to host circa 30+ IT & OT Security Software Vendors and 20+ IT/OT Service providers, the day will continue its goal of demystifying cyber security and keeping organisations up to date on trends and developments in the global marketplace.

