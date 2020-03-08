Deloitte Best Managed Companies: Platinum Club Category

Anaconda Equipment International
Anaconda Equipment manufactures and exports machinery for use primarily in the mining, quarrying, organic and waste recycling industries. Anaconda’s current range of equipment includes crushers, screeners, feeders and conveyors.
The company’s key to export success is providing innovative and versatile equipment at the right price. We also place emphasis on excellent quality and a responsive after-sales service to support our dealer network and its end-users.
