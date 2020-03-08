Sunday March 8, 2020
Deloitte Best Managed Companies: Platinum Club Category

Thirteen companies from around the country have demonstrated superior performance for seven years running. Their achievement is being recognised this year in the programme’s Platinum Club Category.

8th March, 2020
Michelle Murphy of Collins McNicholas Picture:Aengus McMahon

Anaconda Equipment International

Anaconda Equipment manufactures and exports machinery for use primarily in the mining, quarrying, organic and waste recycling industries. Anaconda’s current range of equipment includes crushers, screeners, feeders and conveyors.

The company’s key to export success is providing innovative and versatile equipment at the right price. We also place emphasis on excellent quality and a responsive after-sales service to support our dealer network and its end-users.

