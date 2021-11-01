Dell Technologies Forum Ireland to demonstrate the power of transformative technologies

Building an effective cyber resilience strategy amongst the topics to be discussed

Dell Technologies Ireland has announced the launch of the Dell Technologies Forum 2021 which will take place on November 3rd as a virtual event.

The Dell Technologies Forum 2021 will demonstrate how data and new technologies can be harnessed to fuel economic recovery and unlock growth for businesses and organisations across Ireland. This comes as recent research from Dell Technologies and Forrester Consulting shows that although 61% of organisations in Europe believe they are data-driven, only 21% are prioritising its use within their company.

The free one-day virtual event will help to address this paradox by showcasing how AI, Cloud, Edge Computing and 5G technology can accelerate the pace of digital transformation so that companies innovate and succeed in the months ahead. Over 250 business leaders, IT experts and technology thought leaders are expected to take part in the event virtually this year.

The Forum will feature a keynote address by Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies on the data-driven future and Aongus Hegarty, President of International Markets, Dell Technologies on the business-critical importance of cyber resilience.

This year will also see a focus on how businesses can use the latest technologies to take positive action towards creating a positive culture within an evolving workforce. Jason Ward, Vice-President and Managing Director at Dell Technologies Ireland will be joined by Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland for a panel discussion to share their experience of managing the changing landscape of work and how they have been supporting their employees and customers through this period of change. Other sessions will cover topics ranging from the future of work to the shift to the as-a-Service economy.

Speaking at the launch of Dell Technologies Forum 2021, Jason Ward, Vice-President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies Ireland said: “It is now clear that we’ve evolved into a digital-first world and an economy driven by data. This has helped us all to transform the way we do business, work, learn and communicate. But for organisations to succeed into the future, they’ll need to unlock the value of data at the Edge.

“The Dell Technologies Forum offers an opportunity to prepare Irish businesses for a data-driven future and highlight how new technologies can support innovation and growth. Most importantly, it will ensure that companies prioritise their cyber resilience as they continue their journey of transformation.

“I hope that through this year’s Forum, business leaders will be equipped with the knowledge and tools to modernise their IT infrastructure, so it is fit for a data-driven age.”

Helping Irish organisations to protect their data was the main focus of the fifth Transformation Made Real webinar, hosted by Connected and The Business Post in association with Dell Technologies, which saw Jason Ward discuss how businesses can accelerate their digital transformation plans while prioritising cyber security investments. To watch back the full event, visit: www.partnerships.ie