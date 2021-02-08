Dell Technologies enhances agility of Ireland’s third-level sector

Amidst this transition, it quickly became evident that there were many students without access to a laptop, or similar computer device, leaving these students at a disadvantage.

In response to this evolving situation a new scheme was announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD to provide €168 million of funding for third level institutions and students. Notably, this new scheme included €15 million to help address the digital divide and give students the tools they need to continue their education. Following a tender process undertaken under the Office of Public Procurement (OGP) Framework, Dell Technologies was selected to provide desktop and laptop computer devices.

Over a period of just eight weeks, Ireland’s national education and research network, HEAnet, partnered with Dell Technologies to meet the demand for devices supplying over 16,700 students from 36 Universities, Institutes of Technology, and ETBs with access to the technology they required. The laptops included a number of different configurations in response to specific needs and requests from the various institutions. Students across the country started receiving devices from early September to coincide with the beginning of the academic year. HEAnet also relied on the support from both Intel and Microsoft in terms of sourcing requisite processors and software licenses.

Speaking about the impact of the partnership during the recent Transformation Made Real webinar hosted by Connected and The Business Post, Jason Ward, Vice-President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies Ireland said: “Dell Technologies is proud to have supported the HEAnet on this initiative to ensure all students had access to the technology they need to allow them to fully participate in their courses in a remote learning environment. The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of connectivity and access and the risk to those in our society if they are not connected.

“As we look to the future, Universities and Institutes of Technology (ITs) will increasingly depend on new technology to stay agile and enhance learning outcomes for students. The past year has tested their systems and accelerated their digital transformation journey. Our team at Dell Technologies will continue to support schools, colleges and universities in the weeks and months ahead to ensure that all students have the tools they need to continue to learn - whether that is in the classroom or in a virtual environment.”

This expedited delivery represents a collective success for the sector, with Universities, ITs, and Education and Training Boards (ETBs) aggregating need and working together. HEAnet CEO, Kerrie Power, said: “Aggregating multiple client needs in this manner has allowed HEAnet to offer a far superior service over that of clients facing the challenge alone. I believe that this bulk aggregation approach serves as a blueprint for a future way of working more effectively and efficiently. HEAnet would like to thank all those parties who made this expedited delivery a success and we wish the student users of these laptops every success in their future studies.”

The collaboration with HEAnet builds off the transformational partnerships which Dell Technologies has forged with organisations across Ireland’s education sector. In October, Dell Technologies and Munster Technological University unveiled a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that will help students and researchers build state-of-the-art technology that has the capacity to help transform Ireland’s economy and society.

The partnership with Dell Technologies will enable Munster Technological University to keep pace with advancements in AI, Data Analytics and Machine Learning and remain at the forefront of innovative research. By installing a new AI platform powered by a new supercomputer, researchers at the university are now able to gain real-time insights into large data sets and accelerate their cutting-edge projects in areas ranging from manufacturing and finance to marketing and agriculture.

With organisations within the education sector and beyond look to transform at speed over the coming months, make sure to watch the second Transformation Made Real Webinar. Dell Technologies MD Jason Ward and Senior Manager Ciara Dempsey are joined by Dr. Oisín Boydell from CeADAR to discuss how emerging technologies can help accelerate the pace of digital transformation and fuel Ireland’s future recovery.

The second Transformation Made Real webinar, hosted by Connected and The Business Post in association with Dell Technologies:

https://partnerships.ie/dell/