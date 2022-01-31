Dell Technologies Boosts Cloud Services with Availability of APEX Data Storage Services in Ireland

According to Gartner, by 2024 over 50% of newly deployed storage capacity will be sold as-a-Service or on a subscription basis, up from less than 15% in 2020.

With businesses and organisations set to transform the way they adopt technology, Dell Technologies has announced the expansion of APEX Data Storage Services, with new availability in Ireland. The portfolio of scalable and elastic storage resources is deployable on premises, helping customers expand business and IT operations into new geographies while gaining better control of their storage costs.

“70% of Irish organisations are gathering data faster than they can analyse and harness its value,” said Jason Ward, Vice-President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies Ireland. “The explosion in the growth of data is placing significant pressure on IT teams as they look to store this most value asset. Predicting storage needs is also becoming increasingly unmanageable.

“That’s why we’re introducing APEX Data Storage Services here in Ireland. Our new as-s-Service solutions will give businesses and organisations complete oversight of storage resources as well as the flexibility to scale their storage requirements as they need.

“With today’s business environment transforming at pace, I’m confident that our APEX Data Storage Services will provide immediate access to storage capacity which organisations require in a data-driven age. The Dell Technologies team will be supporting Irish customers in their Storage as-a-Service decisions over the coming months and work with them to simplify their storage need.”

APEX Data Storage Services allows organisations to focus on outcomes instead of infrastructure management. Through a cloud experience, customers pay for the storage capacity they use and can scale, at the service level they need with infrastructure owned and maintained by Dell. Ireland is one of 14 countries that now has APEX Data Storage Services availability.

The portfolio includes APEX File Services, which now offers object-enabled capabilities with support for the S3 protocol, expanding storage use cases to include cloud-native application development without the need to copy data. This approach allows customers to transform applications for greater agility and control.

Organisations can select from three performance tiers for APEX Block and File Services, available in one- or three-year terms, with base capacity options starting as low as 50 terabytes. Customers can easily procure their data storage resources through the APEX Console, a web-based tool that provides a single, seamless experience for customers to navigate their cloud and as-a-Service journey.

Customers can monitor capacity, performance and usage costs in real time, and update their subscriptions as needed. A recent Dell-commissioned Forrester Consulting study on APEX Data Storage Services shows customers can significantly reduce storage planning and provisioning costs while improving efficiency of storage professionals.

APEX creates opportunities for channel partners to offer customers flexible and simplified IT solutions. With APEX Data Storage Services expanded availability, Dell Technologies Solution Providers and Storage Authorized Distributors in Ireland are able to earn incentives when selling these solutions on a referral basis. Cloud Service Provider partners also can host enhanced APEX Data Storage Services on behalf of customers.

Businesses and organisations in Ireland are looking to embrace technology as-a-Service, in order to simplify their digital transformation journey. At the sixth Transformation Made Real webinar, hosted by Connected and The Business Post in association with Dell Technologies, experts from Dell Technologies joined Connected Editor Emmet Ryan to discuss the realities and drivers of adopting technology as-a-Service and how Dell Technologies APEX offering can reduce operational costs and unlock business benefits in a data-driven era.

To watch back the full event, visit: www.partnerships.ie