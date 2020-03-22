Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Delivering services to every sector

Smaller businesses are now looking at managed IT services, and often in a different way from the global enterprises

22nd March, 2020
2
Managed print is certainly the norm in enterprise

Datapac has been delivering managed services to the enterprise sector for years, but, according to its general manager Karen O’Connor, other sectors are starting to get involved.

However, small businesses and large enterprises take very different approaches, she said.

“For some kinds of IT, managed services are the norm. Managed print is certainly the norm in enterprise; we rarely see the [traditional] print tender anymore, but then other services are definitely rapidly growing.”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Looking forward while working with the past

Alongside managing traditional IT, some managed service providers develop specialist systems and applications that deliver new business opportunities

Jason Walsh | 2 hours ago

Investment in compliance brings peace of mind

The medical device sector is about to undergo a huge change with the promulgation of a new EU regulation. ERP solutions and other business process software stand ready to help manufacturers navigate this new world

Jason Walsh | 2 hours ago

Smashing the roadblocks to a cashless world

The world of payments is changing, and the regulatory environment with it

Jason Walsh | 2 hours ago