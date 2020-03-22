Delivering services to every sector

Datapac has been delivering managed services to the enterprise sector for years, but, according to its general manager Karen O’Connor, other sectors are starting to get involved.
However, small businesses and large enterprises take very different approaches, she said.
“For some kinds of IT, managed services are the norm. Managed print is certainly the norm in enterprise; we rarely see the [traditional] print tender anymore, but then other services are definitely rapidly growing.”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team