Datapac helps Caulfield McCarthy to digitally transform its business

Digital transformation is fast becoming the new watch word for Irish businesses. In a year of rapid change, businesses of all sizes had to accelerate their digital journeys and quickly adapt to the modern workplace.

Put simply, digital transformation is the adoption and integration of digital technology into all areas of a business to improve performance, outputs and productivity, as well as the employee and customer experience.

At the forefront of technology innovation for almost four decades, Datapac is ICT services and solutions partner to many of Ireland’s leading organisations. Datapac’s comprehensive range of technology and service offerings include managed services and ICT support, cloud services, unified communications, managed print and document solutions, network, storage and virtualisation solutions, business continuity and IT security.

Datapac partners with global technology leaders, holding advanced levels of accreditation and cultivating in-depth knowledge and expertise which allow it to effectively manage customers’ evolving technology needs.

Datapac recently announced that it has helped Irish retail and property group Caulfield McCarthy to digitally transform its business.

Enabling better customer service

Datapac’s digital transformation solution is enabling Caulfield McCarthy’s 300 employees across its three SuperValu stores located in Waterford, Kilkenny and Bandon, Co Cork, to securely access business applications and better serve its customers.

Caulfield McCarthy Group is targeting 25 per cent year-on-year growth in online sales, and chose Datapac to ensure that its IT infrastructure and systems were upgraded in-line with customer-facing advances such as self-checkout tills and electronic shelf edge labels.

Datapac moved Caulfield McCarthy’s network from an on-premise server set-up to an entirely cloud-based infrastructure – making cloud services like Microsoft Office 365 and Windows Azure available across the organisation. Datapac also upgraded the wifi network in the group’s stores to ensure the new cloud infrastructure works reliably across all devices.

In addition, Datapac implemented a new unified communications solution for Caulfield McCarthy, replacing traditional landlines with a Voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system. Datapac also enhanced the organisation’s security with an upgraded firewall and anti-virus solution, and is responsible for the ongoing proactive management of its IT, which includes managed print, document, back-up and disaster-recovery services.

Adapting to the evolving workplace

The new tech infrastructure is transforming the culture at Caulfield McCarthy by enabling new ways of working for its staff. Collaborative platforms like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint allow cross-functional teams to easily communicate and work together to achieve goals.

Employees can access information from anywhere – be it the shop floor, office or remotely. Caulfield McCarthy can manage applications easier, quicker and at a predictable cost, and is now equipped with a platform that can be easily built on to scale into the future.

Michael O’Mahony, director of finance, Caulfield McCarthy Group, said: “The tech world moves quickly and at Caulfield McCarthy, we wanted to put technology at the forefront of our business strategy. We are investing in a continued journey to facilitate new and better ways of working and cloud is a huge enabler of this. All investment is done from the perspective of our employees and customers. With access to the right information at the right time and from anywhere they need, our staff are now well equipped to satisfy our customers’ needs and uphold and enhance the SuperValu brand.”

Christine Fortune, business relationship manager, Datapac, said: “We’re delighted to work with Caulfield McCarthy and to support its growth through a reliable, secure and high-performing IT infrastructure. By embracing the very latest technology across its operations, Caulfield McCarthy is future proofing its business.

“People right across the organisation are buying into this forward-looking, tech-led culture, which is making a real change to the way they work. Caulfield McCarthy are also well positioned from a security and compliance point of view, and now have a scalable cloud infrastructure that can grow in line with the business’s continued success.”

