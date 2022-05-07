Data, due diligence and disruption

Heraclitus’s refrain that ‘change is a constant’ has always been true, but the pace of change experienced in daily life has certainly gathered pace in recent decades. The unleashing of digital technologies, most notably data, has driven not only what can be done but also expectations of what should be done. This is as true of customer expectations in banking and financial services as in any other field of commerce.

The question is: how can banks respond to the challenge? With the right partner they can respond with increasing speed, according to Tom Melville, group chief executive and head of CubeMatch Ireland.

“Customer demand is constantly changing. If you look at it now versus five or ten years ago, today everything is online 24/7. Legacy banks were certainly slow to respond to this,” he said.

Indeed, the expectation today is that customers should be able to open accounts with just a few clicks – and this despite growing know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

“Against that level of expectation, with traditional banks it often took two weeks to get approval for a mortgage,” said Melville. Traditional banks are constrained by legacy issues. On the other hand, the neo-banks also face challenges.

“You’ve got two sorts of players: your traditional banks, with all of the legacy processes and paperwork, and the new digital-only, challenger banks. They both have challenges. For the legacy banks, it is that they have all of the people and controls in the background, but they need to become more agile. The challengers have the problem coming in the other direction.”

For the moment, neo-banks are also able to enjoy the benefit of having a limited product offering: “They don’t often offer mortgages and loans, or engage with that whole regulatory framework.”

John Zoetekouw, CubeMatch Benelux’s chief executive, said this was a major factor in how they were able to roll out services backed by IT systems that seemed smooth and flawless to customers. “The cost base is different: a fully digitised bank can have lower costs due to its smaller offering.”

As they expand their operations, however, they will be forced to grapple with new challenges.

“KYC is important. A fully digitized bank, yes, they can now extend it to mortgages, but it can become more complex,” Zoetekouw said.

Data delivery

Indeed, opening a deposit account, transferring money and making payments are the easy services to roll out. Mortgages, business loans and complex financial investment products will require more data.

Zoetekouw said that, in fact, proper use of data was already required by central banks and regulators.

“When I started in the banking industry in the 1990s, you sent the regulator a report every three months. Now they want the raw data, and that will have an impact on your capital base.”

On the other hand, data can help banks to deliver products and services as well as drive efficiencies – and bank data is among the cleanest, best structured and most useful data there is.

“Mortgage data, loan-to-value, information on your life, it all gives a lot of insight,” Zoetekouw said.

However, accessing that data to drive insights is a challenge. “Most of our commercial banks have a history of 100 or 200 years, and usually they are a result of joint ventures and takeovers and mergers of hundreds of systems. As a result it’s very hard to get an overview.”

CubeMatch helps banks to do this by working with them to look at core data streams and ensure they can create key identifiers. “That requires time and discipline to make sure you maintain the key data.”

Rapid access to data also has a compliance function: EU Single Resolution Board (SRB) rules mean that legacy batch processing systems will need to be upgraded or augmented.

“Under SRB, a bank needs to know its position within 24 hours of an event occurring. At the moment it’s not real- time,” Melville said.

In light of all of this, the decision on how to move forward requires looking at existing systems, the regulatory framework, business need and customer demands. “There's no one [single] solution because it depends on the complexity of the architecture.”

Melville said that, as an international organisation with a long history in banking and financial services technology, CubeMatch was in a position to help banks understand their entire IT and regulatory footprint.

“What we’ve tried to do is cover all of the different things that meet our clients’ needs. In Dublin we have the technology, in Amsterdam they have data science, and in London, risk analysis,” he said.

In the end, though, Melville said CubeMatch’s goal was to be seen as a partner, as that was how successful digital transformation projects were driven.

“The banks need to ‘own’ the projects themselves and put top people on it, and then bring in people to perform it.”