Cyber expo to focus on essential cybersecurity for healthcare systems

The Coronavirus pandemic catapulted health to the top of the government agenda over the past two years: Covid regulations and instruction, patient care, saving lives. However, more recently, another major concern has manifested itself – the health of the technology being used to treat our citizens.

On May 14, 2021, the Health Service Executive (HSE) suffered a major ransomware cyberattack which caused all of its IT systems nationwide to be shut down. It was the most significant cybercrime attack on an Irish state agency and the largest known attack against a health service computer system.

Bloomberg News reported that the attackers used the Conti ransomware. The group responsible was identified as a criminal gang known as Wizard Spider, believed to be operating from Russia.The same group is believed to have attacked the Department of Health with a similar cyberattack.

So, this is real folks – we don’t have to focus on the theory here, and the problem is actually deeper than this – it is two-fold.

Legacy systems: A PwC report revealed that the attackers were in the HSE computer systems eight weeks before the attack was initiated. They were not detected. The report said that the HSE legacy IT system was not resilient against cyber attacks. It had evolved over time, but had not been designed to resist attacks. So existing legacy systems are at risk.

Internet of Things (IoT): Healthcare providers are struggling to understand and mitigate medical device risk, particularly devices connected to the hospital network and directly involved in patient care. As connected medical devices multiply, they open up lethal vulnerabilities that put patient lives at risk.

Smarttech currently reports that the average cost of a healthcare data breach is $7.1 million, with more than 93 per cent of healthcare organisations experiencing a data breach in the past three years.

Shocking statistics given patient care facilities are a category that cannot tolerate network downtime and attackers are basically holding organisations hostage by taking a much more focused approach to targeting their victims.

The Smarttech research shows that hackers take their time to learn about the victims and their networks, and then swiftly infect hosts. Besides encrypting data, an increasing number of adversaries now exfiltrate and threaten to publish stolen data to increase ransom payments. Ransomware attacks can quickly disrupt the operations and cripple businesses functions by cutting off access to critical information within minutes.

Armis is a world leader in cybersecurity solutions for the Healthcare Sector. Its mission is to secure care delivery through the connective tissue between the patient, their clinicians and the device ecosystem. It will be discussing digital transformation in health IT, while focusing on nuances between inpatient/outpatient/ancillary services, clinical research and care innovation at all levels of scale.

And it will discuss how it currently looks into the medical device ecosystem to get a foundational view of device visibility and map it to your care process, starting with medical devices, then extending the scope to cover operating technologies with additional context for consumer grade devices. The result: visibility, monitoring and control of every asset across the network (wired and wireless) thus providing the management with clarity of impact for enterprise and third-party risk.

Bullwall, the Danish ransomware experts, will be discussing how too many organisations fall victim to ransomware despite deploying endpoint protection. Why? It’s not the endpoints that are interesting for the cybercriminals, it’s the file shares.

It reports that there were over 200 million ransomware attacks in the last half-year of 2020. That’s nearly 25 attacks per second, with Covid-19 responsible for a surge in cybercrime (moving workers outside the corporate-grade firewall).

And Systancia, publisher of application virtualisation and cybersecurity software and solutions, offers companies an access platform that secures the user in his or her work environment. The software suite provides an end-to-end chain of trust: access management (IAM), privileged access (PAM), virtual access and remote access.

