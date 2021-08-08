Creations of the mind: why even the smallest company should protect its big ideas

While large companies invest in intellectual property (IP) for good reasons, it benefits smaller businesses too, said Hazel Tunney, partner in Trade Marks at Tomkins Intellectual Property.

“All small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) start with an idea. IP is created with the budding of that idea, and as that idea blooms into a business it continuously changes and expands, as the business does,” said Tunney.

“As this happens, IP protection becomes integral to...