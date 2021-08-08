Creations of the mind: why even the smallest company should protect its big ideas
Intellectual property rights are enshrined in both Irish and European law, and with good reason. Patents, copyright and trademarks are vital tools for SMEs as much as multinationals
While large companies invest in intellectual property (IP) for good reasons, it benefits smaller businesses too, said Hazel Tunney, partner in Trade Marks at Tomkins Intellectual Property.
“All small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) start with an idea. IP is created with the budding of that idea, and as that idea blooms into a business it continuously changes and expands, as the business does,” said Tunney.
“As this happens, IP protection becomes integral to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Catch of the Day
The Dunnes Stores Simply Better collection has a well-deserved reputation for award-winning food and drink. Behind the scenes it also champions small Irish producers, helping them grow while doing what they do best.
A Taste for culture
This year’s Taste of Dublin has a new cultural flavour, with the stage space featuring a delightfully diverse range of performers and producers.
Making some history, again
As the Ireland Hockey team get their Olympic campaign started, midfield star Chloe Watkins reflects on what it means for their families and supporters watching at home, what it has taken to get there and how the team culture has put them in a position to compete with the best in the world
Enhancing the modern workplace
IT solutions provider NIS has responded to new modes of work, and to a changing threat landscape, with new technologies and a flexible financing model