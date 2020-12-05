Cream of the Crop

With decades of experience in the drinks industry, Donegal man Johnny Harte has a keen eye for an opportunity. Some years ago he had an idea for a super premium – or, to use trade parlance, an über premium Irish cream liqueur. After a few discarded attempts at creating his own it all started to come together in 2017 when, during a conversation with Mick Harris, President of McCormicks Distilling in the USA, Johnny mentioned...