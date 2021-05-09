Covid working patterns put senior executives in firing line

Changes in working patterns and 24/7 availability brought on by the pandemic is leading to increased risk of senior executive mental health issues, said Richard Grogan of Richard Grogan Solicitors.

“Senior executives and managers are at increased risk of stress and burnout due to the way Irish businesses are working at present. Executives are now expected to be available 24/7,” he said.

“Stress is equally affecting frontline workers like doctors and gardaí who have been...