Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Covid working patterns put senior executives in firing line

The pandemic has brought on mental health issues and reorganisations that add further pressure on individuals. So managers should seek professional advice, says solicitor Richard Grogan

Lorraine Courtney
9th May, 2021
Covid working patterns put senior executives in firing line
Richard Grogan: ‘Senior executives and managers are at increased risk of stress and burnout.’

Changes in working patterns and 24/7 availability brought on by the pandemic is leading to increased risk of senior executive mental health issues, said Richard Grogan of Richard Grogan Solicitors.

“Senior executives and managers are at increased risk of stress and burnout due to the way Irish businesses are working at present. Executives are now expected to be available 24/7,” he said.

“Stress is equally affecting frontline workers like doctors and gardaí who have been...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie Carty, co-owner and chief executive of Captiva POS

The new digital order

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 3 hours ago

Agribusiness Summit welcomes tech-led ‘agricultural revolution’

Commercial Reports Roisin Kiberd 3 hours ago
Garrett Clifford, general manager Ireland of Worldpay from FIS: ‘It’s down to retailers to adapt, and adapt quickly’

Key to success is joined-up thinking

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 3 hours ago
Marc Fitzgibbon, head of employment law, Lavelle Partners

Employees will now expect the right to disconnect

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1