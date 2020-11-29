Covid to forefront at Construction Industry Federation’s 2020 Health and Safety Summit

In a year unlike any in memory, Ireland’s construction sector faces a particular challenge. There’s a drive to get back to work quickly, and for the industry to recover. But how can this be achieved while prioritising the health and safety of construction workers, which was already an issue before the pandemic began?
The Construction Industry Federation’s 2020 Health and Safety Summit set out to address this, with talks and panels...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team