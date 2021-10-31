Courageous decisions needed if we want to be carbon-free
The transition period will call for long-term planning and decisions that the public have to buy into and get behind
We need to make courageous decisions now to be carbon-free by 2050, according to the Registrar at Engineers Ireland, Damien Owens.
Basically, if we want different results, we need to make different choices. And what we need now is the courage to act together. Ireland’s energy infrastructure is critical to our competitiveness, said Owens.
“It is of particular importance as we move to a carbon-free society,” he said. “As an island nation, security of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Local and global figures bring data centre expertise to Dublin
DataCentres Ireland 2021 will be held in the RDS on Tuesday November 16 and Wednesday November 17
PFH Technology Group awarded Platinum Partner status by HPE
PFH has proven yet again through this latest accolade that excellence, discipline and technical expertise are in its DNA
PFH Technology Group awarded Platinum Partner status by HPE
PFH has proven yet again through this latest accolade that excellence, discipline and technical expertise are in its DNA
Local and global figures bring data centre expertise to Dublin
DataCentres Ireland 2021 will be held in the RDS on Tuesday November 16 and Wednesday November 17