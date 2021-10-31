Courageous decisions needed if we want to be carbon-free

We need to make courageous decisions now to be carbon-free by 2050, according to the Registrar at Engineers Ireland, Damien Owens.

Basically, if we want different results, we need to make different choices. And what we need now is the courage to act together. Ireland’s energy infrastructure is critical to our competitiveness, said Owens.

“It is of particular importance as we move to a carbon-free society,” he said. “As an island nation, security of...