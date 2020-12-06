Subscribe Today
Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure

Sector is to the fore for ‘Industry 4.0’

Post Reporter
6th December, 2020
Simon Crowhen, sales manager of geo-positioning, Topcon Positioning Ireland

With the ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, the world is heading for a fourth industrial revolution – or industry 4.0 – with machines monitoring and diagnosing issues in infrastructure, without the need for human intervention.

Considering the global population is set to grow from its current 7.7 billion to 11 billion by the end of the century, this rapid development of technology could help to mitigate some of the construction and infrastructure demands...

