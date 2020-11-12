Construction is still a sector where people need to talk to each other

What's your name and what position do you hold?

Wendy Jones, I’m an independent researcher, occupational health specialist and chartered ergonomist

What are your day to day responsibilities?

My roles are very varied! I might work with a construction company, for example running focus groups to help them with stress risk assessment or to review their arrangements in fatigue management; I might get involved in more hands-on practical work in occupational health or computer ergonomics; and I work on research projects, often partnering with Loughborough University.

What is your professional background?

I am qualified as an Occupational Health Nurse/Specialist and have worked in utilities, healthcare and higher and further education. I also have a PhD in ergonomics. Over the last six years I have applied my research skills to construction, investigating the use of nanomaterials; helping to develop the LUSKInS, wearable training aids to help workers experience the impact of HAVS, dermatitis and MSDs; and working with exciting projects such as Crossrail, Tideway and the DNRC at Stanford Hall.

How has the Covid19 pandemic impacted safety and health in construction?

It’s still early days to know for sure what the impact has been as there have been so many changes. In the early days, some projects struggled with putting social distancing in place, and there is a risk that the focus on Covid can distract people from the ‘everyday’ OSH. However, some projects have seen some really positive changes. For example, sites have often planned their work in more detail, understood tasks better or organised work more sequentially to reduce the number of workers in each space. This has had a positive impact on housekeeping (as well as making workers more effective and productive) and we could reasonably expect it to improve safety and health as well. There have also been changes in how managers engage with the workforce and the supply chain in some cases, so that could be important as well if it is sustained.

What lasting impact do you see?

If projects carry on with their new ways of working, then we could see long term improvements in productivity and safety and maybe in work quality as well: but it would be easy for projects to slip back into their old routines, particularly where managers are under pressure and struggle to find the time to plan work to that level of detail. It is also going to depend on whether clients are happy with this way of working, or whether the sector will slip back to common habits of starting on a project before the planning is complete or throwing workers at a project to try and make things go faster.

I think the experiences of people working remotely have been interesting, both positive and negative. Hopefully, the evidence that this can be a productive way of working will open the door for people to work more flexibly, maybe to work from home on occasions or to have more remote meetings to reduce the amount of traveling. But we have to acknowledge the downsides: back-to-back video meetings are hard work, and also people don’t get the opportunity to chat, which is important from a social and a business perspective. And some people have really found their wellbeing has been adversely affected by the isolation so I think we should be wary of looking to close down site offices. Construction is still a sector where people need to talk to each other and to look at things together, so I think its going to be important to find the right balance.

How do you see tech innovation transforming health and safety in construction? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

I am sure there are lots of exciting things going on which I don’t know about!

One of the things I am watching is wearable technology – monitoring worker experiences, exposures, even health effects in real time. I think we need to be careful how we use these tools. I don’t think the personal data and surveillance aspect of some of the new tech is always explored fully. There is also a danger in using technology which encourages exposure up to a ‘safe’ level rather than using it to inform reduction so far as is reasonably practicable.

But I do think there are some big gains to come from tech to improve our understanding of how different work activities and work styles affect the workforce. So, how might different ways of doing a task cause physical load in different parts of the body, and can we use that to develop better work practices or train people better? Can we use tools which monitor alertness to identify the high risk times in a series of shifts so that the rotas can be redesigned? Is there more to do in assessing real time dust and noise exposures to improve risk assessment?

