Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Company secretaries and good governance help to create a sustainable future

The Chartered Governance Institute has a membership of more than 750 chartered secretaries and affiliate members in Ireland and is the only professional membership body able to award chartered status

Lorraine Courtney
21st March, 2021
Company secretaries and good governance help to create a sustainable future
Company secretaries and good governance help to create a sustainable future

The importance of good governance has never been more evident than in the last year, as companies and boards of directors have used corporate governance to respond to Covid-19, Salvador Nash, president of the Chartered Governance Institute, Ireland, said.

“Those companies with strong structures and procedures in place have been better placed to deal with the impact of the pandemic, thanks in large part to the company secretaries and other professionals working in the field...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Eoin Goulding, CEO of Integrity360

Remote working means reassessing your security

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Michael Moore, director of legal services with KPMG

Directors’ compliance statements must include environmental issues

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 4 hours ago
Jamie Cooke, managing director, Fscom and Compliance Ireland

Good governance saves companies from future conflict

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 4 hours ago
Michael Conway, the director of Renaissance

Changing mindsets for a secure long-term future

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1