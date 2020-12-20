Subscribe Today
Log In
Coming together: why tech sector leads the pack in age of connectivity

Commercial Reports

Coming together: why tech sector leads the pack in age of connectivity

Mergers and acquisitions activity among Fast 50 laureates shows strong indigenous tech sector in Ireland

Sponsored Article

20th December, 2020

Broadly speaking, the story of business in recent years has been the story of digital transformation, with every sector from the powerhouses of banking and finance to the most modest of takeaway restaurants seeking to connect with smartphone-happy customers.

But what does this mean for those businesses already the most digital – the tech sector?

Anya Cummins, partner and head of Deloitte private and M&A Advisory partner, said that the first thing it means is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Vicki Reynolds, chief technology officer, i3PT

Social conscience drives better solutions for i3PT

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 1 hour ago
David Shanahan, partner, Deloitte, and programme leader, Fast 50 Ireland: ‘It gives companies a great boost, the recognition’

Celebrating extraordinary growth that points to a very promising 2021

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Ronan Murray, partner and head of financial advisory Munster, Deloitte, and Alan O’Herlihy, chief executive, Everseen, and overall winner, Deloitte Fast 50 Ireland Picture: John Allen

‘Dreamers, tech ninjas and doers’ take top spot

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Sašo Eržen, head of medical software development, Comtrade Digital Services

Sponsored: Connected health: Point of care testing can transform the patient experience

Commercial Reports BP Sponsored 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1