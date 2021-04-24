Subscribe Today
Commercial Reports

Climate action must be at the centre of our recovery from Covid

Sustainable energy is the only way forward and our long-term focus must be to reach net zero by 2050, according to Derek Scully, head of corporate affairs at Energia Group

Lorraine Courtney
24th April, 2021
Climate action must be at the centre of our recovery from Covid
Derek Scully, head of corporate affairs at Energia Group

Harnessing renewable power and embracing the electrification of heat and transport can spur Ireland’s post-pandemic economy while tackling the climate crisis, said Derek Scully, head of corporate affairs at Energia Group.

Considering the global context, Scully believes that sustainability is vital to the future Irish economy. “There is an imperative for all countries to act now in accordance with the Paris Agreement. The EU is leading on climate action and Ireland has the...

