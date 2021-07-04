Clicking into collaboration with Center Parcs

“From the very beginning of the Center Parcs project, there was a good click,” said Gerard Fagan, a director and Assigned Certifier Team Lead with ORS.

“It was a collaboration between everyone to get this done and to make it a success story,” Fagan said. “And it is some success story.”

That’s true for the British-based company, for Longford and for ORS who were involved in the €233 million project, which opened in August 2019, in an evolving capacity from well before the first sod was turned.

As Fagan said, there was no shortage of people willing to bet against the first-of-its kind resort in Ireland doing well. But, as the recent expansion news from Center Parcs has shown, even despite the pandemic the park has proved a success.

This year, Center Parcs Longford Forest announced it was applying for planning permission for an €85 million expansion, including 200 new lodges, to be added to the 466 lodges and the 30 apartments already on the site in Co Longford.

ORS was the only Irish consultant on the Center Parcs project; it was involved in the planning, were on board right throughout construction and were also involved in the critical task of certification.

Gerard Fagan, director and Assigned Certifier Team Lead with ORS an aerial view of the site ORS oversaw its construction

“One of of our biggest advantages, our unique selling point, is our multidisciplinary approach. Under the one umbrella, we have nine different pillars,” said Fagan.

And that range came into full use on the Center Parcs project, which at one stage was among the biggest residential projects in the entire country, pulling in over 2,500 construction workers.

ORS teams worked on design, assigned certifiers, fire consultants and disability access consultants and worked on health and safety in the building of the resort.

“We had resident engineers on the ground, we provided surveying outlining the routes and roads throughout the 400-acre site,” Fagan said.

That surveying helped inform a lot of the decisions in making the park a part of the woodland surroundings. “They were very conscious of protecting as much as possible of the existing habitat,” Fagan said. “They really removed the minimal amount of trees.”

Another key aspect of the partnership between ORS and Center Parcs, especially one all visitors will notice, was installing signage.

“There’s signage leading to Center Parcs for probably the guts of 50 km leading to the resort,” said Fagan. “All that signage and the network leading to it we undertook.”

On the core services, ORS had teams of resident engineers on the infrastructure package as well as the commercial aspect, which centres on the village in the park.

Another key service that ORS was able to offer the teams of British-based consultants working on Center Parcs in Ireland was first-hand knowledge of buildings regulations, certification and fire safety regulation in Ireland.

“It’s a different animal, the building regulation in Ireland, compared to the UK,” said Fagan. As he said, the introduction of BCAR Building Control Amendment Regulations in 2014 brought in a stronger commitment to accountability and responsibility and “at the top of that they put the assigned certifier”.

What that meant in practice was a strong emphasis on and commitment to collaboration: ORS had to guide and shepherd teams that up to that point were unfamiliar with Irish regulations around construction, health and fire safety.

“That was a bit of a challenge for the UK teams as it was so different coming in here,” said Fagan.

But, as Fagan points out, these challenges have borne fruit as ORS are now working with a number of British consultants and York is the Irish company’s first British office.

Core to the the philosophy of getting things done at ORS is working together with contractors.

“We wouldn’t take the approach of ‘them and us’ at all,” Fagan said. “It’s very much one of working with contractors, trying to encourage and educate them as much as possible on how to achieve BCAR in the simplest possible ways.”

To that end, Fagan and his team will often run workshops before a project has even got underway.

“We’d show examples of previous non-compliance similar to the project at hand as well as items to watch out for,” said Fagan.

It’s a simple and effective approach, and it feeds back into overall efficiency.

“We aim for a collaborative approach and it’s appreciated by clients and contractors and ultimately it probably leads to a happier and more efficient project,” Fagan said.

“Who we are, that multidisciplinary service, it meant that we could slot in and provide services to the client as the project progressed.”

That meant coming in at the planning stage, but also assisting with building regulations, and then moving on to attaining fire certs.

“As the project bore on they realised we could do a bulk of the services they needed. It was a natural thing the way it fell into place.”

The fact that the company is based in the Midlands and has unparalleled local knowledge was surely another reason Center Parcs chose to partner with ORS.

“It was definitely a great project to work on. It gave us great impetus as a company,” Fagan said of their involvement in Center Parcs.

Above all, it proved that their focus on growing ORS into a multidisciplinary services company was the right thing to do, and for the right reasons, which gives them a stable and profitable foundation to build on.