Cisco provides a secure enterprise network for business resiliency

Today’s workforce is no longer bound to a primary workplace. Where people work, or their workspace, has shifted from desks in office buildings to make-shift offices at home.

The idea of business has been redefined. This short-term change may, in fact, be the new normal. But what comes after that? What’s the next normal? And then, what comes after that?

The network plays a critical role in being prepared to embrace the ever-changing reality of the future remote workspace. Your remote workers are entitled to the same level of security, performance, policies, and ultimately, the same experience as they have in a corporate office. How do you balance business resiliency and your remote workers’ experience?

What are remote workforce challenges?

For employees, traditional access to the corporate network from remote locations could be a challenging and arduous process. You can only connect your enterprise devices one by one and often not be able to use any personal ones, such as tablets or mobile devices. Can remote employees gain the same level of security they get within a corporate environment?

For IT administrators provisioning, managing, and monitoring of distributed locations remotely from a single pane of glass is one of the biggest challenges. They are also unable to deploy the consistent corporate policy for remote workforces. How much visibility do IT administrators have into inbound and outbound traffics of remote workforces?

For specialists and micro-offices, whether you are a teleworking financial analyst or a telemedicine doctor working from home or a micro-office, you can’t afford to lose network connectivity. You also need enterprise-grade end-to-end segmentation and protection against advanced threats. How about ensuring an enhanced experience while getting direct cloud application access?

Cisco® Remote Workforce Network solutions are fundamental to the next level of workspaces and to future business resiliency. These solutions extend enterprise network connectivity to remote workforces at home and at micro-offices at scale. Going beyond traditional VPN connectivity, Remote Workforce Network solutions extend corporate policies and security to home offices for a seamless corporate experience to remote employees and IT administrations.

With Remote Workforce Network solutions, remote workforces have the same level of application experience and security as they have in a corporate office. And IT administrators can provision, manage, and deploy consistent policies across all distributed home offices and micro-offices remotely and securely via a centralised orchestration tool.

Advanced network assurance can proactively monitor remote network health and assure service quality of critical business applications as well as voice and video communications. It can also provide real-time advice with a focus on maintaining availability and suggest remediation steps.

Cisco offers two enterprise-ready Cisco Remote Workforce solutions: one with Cisco wireless access points and one with a Cisco Integrated Services Router (ISR).

To learn more, contact your Cisco account representative or visit cisco.com/go/networkresilience