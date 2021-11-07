Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

CIF’s South East Construct celebrates resilience and anticipates ‘exciting times’

The first in-person conference for the Construction Industry Federation in two years had a twin focus of planning and development, and construction in the south-east

Roisin Kiberd
7th November, 2021
4
Tony Larkin, Director of Services, Economic Development & Planning, Wexford County Council, Frank Kelly, President, Construction Industry Federation, Ian Fewer, Managing Partner, FHP Architects, Mark Murray, National Growth and Development Programme Manager - Asset Delivery, Irish Water and Kevin Lynch, Assistant Director/Senior Planner, Southern Regional Assembly. Picture: Maura Hickey

A full two years since their last in-person conference of this kind, the Construction Industry Federation’s South East Construct began with an address from Councillor Seanie Power, deputy mayor of Waterford city and county. “It's been a trying time for the construction industry,” he said, “in particular due to the pandemic and Brexit playing havoc.”

Councillor Power went on to praise the industry for its resilience, and predicted “an...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Vivian Farrell, chief executive at Modular Automation. Picture: Sean Curtin

Modular Automation celebrates 35 years

Commercial Reports Arlene Harris 5 hours ago

A Season full of sparks

Commercial Reports Business Post 5 hours ago
Tony Connolly, founder and chief executive of cloud-based accounting software provider AccountsIQ: ‘Our focus is on providing customers with anytime-anywhere access 24-7’

Adding intelligence to the bottom line

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 5 hours ago
Important questions, not least “are we profitable?”, can be answered with a single glance at a graph, and a few clicks will reveal why or why not.

Big numbers for small business

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1