Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

CIF Summit shares 21st century vision on future of midwest

Construction industry leaders discussed how the sector will meet the challenge of tight supply and rising demand

Roisin Kiberd
14th November, 2021
3
Paul Lennon, head of offshore wind, ESB; Tom Parlon, director general, Construction Industry Federation; Ronan O’Brien, executive, CIF Southern Region; David Conway, chief executive, Limerick 2030; Dearbhla Lawson, head of strategic planning, Land Development Agency; Gerry Dillon, group property director, Shannon Group and Lisa Kearney, director and head of Residential and New Homes Sales, Rooney

Held in person at Limerick’s Strand Hotel, the Construction Industry Federation’s Mid-West Construction Summit delivered “a 21st century vision for the southern region’s built environment”.

Conor O’Connell, director of CIF Southern Region, and Michael Joyce, chairman of CIF’s mid-west branch, each delivered a welcome address. They were followed by Frank Kelly, president of the Construction Industry Federation.

“Each person in this room should...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Daragh Lane, director of Cardinal Capital; Stephen Minogue, investment director at MML Growth Capital Partners; Mark Sykes, investor at BGF and Adrian Benson, partner in corporate M&amp;A, Dillon Eustace

Raising Capital Summit showcases a booming investor market

Commercial Reports Roisin Kiberd
A glittering black tie gala took place at the Clayton Hotel on Dublin’s Burlington Road. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Celebrating the best and the brightest in Irish law

Commercial Reports Chrissie Russell
Niall Jones, Head of Listing – Ireland &amp; UK, Euronext

2020 was one of the most active periods for Irish corporates accessing the equity capital markets

Commercial Reports Business Post Reporter
Andrew Tobin, chief executive, Stryve

Shrinking the attack surface

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1