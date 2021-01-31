Subscribe Today
CIF president calls for ‘urgent optimism’ in building industry

The Construction Industry Federation’s Industry Outlook Forum last Thursday examined all aspects of the challenging Covid-19 situation

Roisin Kiberd
31st January, 2021
Shane Dempsey, director of communications at CIF and chair of the Outlook Forum

The Construction Industry Federation’s Industry Outlook Forum took place on Thursday, January 28, one day after the announcement that Ireland would remain in a Level 5 lockdown until March 5.

The restrictions could cost the industry roughly €3 billion, or up to 10 per cent of its yearly output. Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has stated that for every week in lockdown, between 700 and 800 houses will not be built, meaning that targets for...

