CIF president calls for ‘urgent optimism’ in building industry
The Construction Industry Federation’s Industry Outlook Forum last Thursday examined all aspects of the challenging Covid-19 situation
The Construction Industry Federation’s Industry Outlook Forum took place on Thursday, January 28, one day after the announcement that Ireland would remain in a Level 5 lockdown until March 5.
The restrictions could cost the industry roughly €3 billion, or up to 10 per cent of its yearly output. Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has stated that for every week in lockdown, between 700 and 800 houses will not be built, meaning that targets for...
